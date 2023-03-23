Ex-Rockstar Games Boss' Next Game, Everywhere, Gets Awesome New Trailer

New footage of Everywhere, a new game from ex-Rockstar Games president Leslie Benzies, has been released online and it looks jaw-dropping. Back in 2016, Benzies was allegedly ousted from Rockstar Games after returning from a sabbatical that he took in 2014 following the release of Grand Theft Auto V. This began a pretty wild lawsuit that alleged Rockstar had forced Benzies out of the company and he was entitled to unpaid royalties. He also claimed that he was an instrumental piece of the company, taking credit for saving Red Dead Redemption at the end of its development as it was going through a lot of difficulties. In the years since, he has been working at his own new company, Build A Rocket Boy, working on an ambitious game called Everywhere. We got our first glimpse at it last year, but people still don't really know quite what it is.

To make things a little more confusing, we got a new glimpse at a game... within Everywhere called Mind'sEye. It's unclear exactly how Everywhere will be structured, but as reported by VGC, MindsEye is intended to be something you can play within Everywhere while still having them be totally distinct from each other. Build a Rocket Boy also described MindsEye to VGC as a "high-octane, triple-A, story-driven action-adventure game, set in a world of futuristic corporations, conspiracy theories, and sinister new technologies." You can view the first look at this new game which stars Mafia 3 actor Alex Hernandez below.

Needless to say, the game looks gorgeous on a visual level. The small bits of action also look good and it appears we will be getting some GTA-esque driving, whether that be via an open world or through scripted levels remains to be seen. Only time will tell how good this ends up being, but the ambition is certainly admirable.

Everywhere is set to release later this year on PC with a console version planned afterwards. What do you think of the new game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.