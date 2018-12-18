Exclusive First Look at the Stunning New ‘Days Gone’ Art Book

Dark Horse Comics is teaming up with Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Bend Studio to show off the more artistic side of the brutal new Zombie game for PlayStation 4, Days Gone. Even better? We’ve got your first look:

The latest gaming addition from the publishing house shows off 200 glorious pages of the stunning world that Days Gone has to offer, much more than simply the enemies – but of the characters themselves. Not only with fans get a chance to see some incredible behind-the-scenes looks, but developer commentary also reveals a new side to a wild new adventure.

Dark Horse tells us exclusively:

“In the world of Days Gone, everyone is struggling to survive in the wake of a global pandemic that has wreaked havoc on everything in sight. Set in the beautiful and rugged landscape of the Pacific Northwest high desert, Deacon St. John—a former outlaw biker-turned-bounty hunter—must fight for survival against all odds. Witness the creation of Deacon’s epic adventure with The Art of Days Gone! “

Interested in seeing even more of the highly anticipated new PlayStation 4 exclusive? The stunning new art book goes on sale April 30, 2019 and is available to pre-order at major retailers such as Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and others. You can also scoop it up at your local comic shop as well!

“Set in the beautiful, volcanic scarred high-desert of the Pacific Northwest, Days Gone is an open-world action-adventure game where you play as Deacon St. John, a Drifter and bounty hunter who would rather risk the dangers of the broken road than live in one of the “safe” wilderness encampments. The game takes place two years after a global pandemic has killed almost everyone, but transformed millions of others into what survivors call Freakers – mindless, feral creatures, more animal than human but very much alive and quickly evolving. In the demo you saw two types of Freaks – Newts, which were adolescents when infected, are opportunistic hunters, preferring to hit and run from the shadows; and a Horde. Made up of hundreds of individual Freakers, Hordes eat, move and attack together, almost as one. Some Hordes roam the highways at night, while others, like the one in the demo, have found a food source that keeps it in a single location. Skills learned in his prior life as an outlaw biker have given Deacon a slight edge in the seemingly never-ending fight to stay alive. But will it be enough?”