Exclusive First Look at ‘The Witcher: Of Flesh and Flame’ Issue #3

Even though it’s confirmed that we won’t be seeing any more of Geralt’s tale any time soon in video games, that doesn’t mean the infamous Witcher’s journey is over – far from it! CD Projekt RED and Dark Horse Comics have teamed up once more for a thrilling new narrative featuring everyone’s favorite ashen haired protagonist, and we’ve got your first look at what issue #3 has to offer!

The third issue certainly starts on a dramatic note, with Geralt doing what he does best — kick ass. Still, the journey begins to heat up with the third issue and there is still so much more to come.

Dark Horse Comics tells us, “Another mysterious incident looms heavy over Ofier, threatening the king. To help combat it, Geralt works side by side with Radeyah to pro- cure and construct weapons strong enough to defeat the dark force. However, there are more nemeses than Geralt quite realizes, and a confrontation in which he believes himself to be helping only leads to more trouble for the witcher.”

We got our first look of the first issue earlier this year and Dark Horse told us a little more about what we could expect from this new series as a whole:

“Geralt is summoned by an old friend to help solve a mystery involving his daughter. Upon his arrival, Geralt is surprised by another friend from the past and he soon finds himself transported to regions beyond his original expectations.”

The first issue is available now to jump right into the new narrative, with the third issue going live on February 20, 2019. You can also pre-order it now through local comic shops, major retailers, and the Dark Horse site itself!

Need a little help catching up on all of the characters in The Witcher? Dark Horse also has The Witcher Library Edition going on sale before the release of The Witcher: Of Flesh and Flame. The Library Edition will be live on October 24th ahead of the new comic mini-series’ release.

For more about the Library Edition:

Featuring story art by Joe Querio, Piotr Kowalski, and Max Bertolini, with a bonus sketchbook section and additional art by Dave Johnson (100 Bullets), Dan Panosian (Slots), Stan Sakai (Usagi Yojimbo), Duncan Fegredo (MPH), Simon Bisley (Lobo), and a cover by Mike Mignola (Hellboy).

This compendeum collects issues 1-5 of The Witcher’s House of Glass, Fox Children, Curse of Crows, and the one-shot Killing Monsters. It also has a sketchbook portion for those fans that just can’t get enough of this amazing universe!