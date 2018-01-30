Giant Killing Adventure Extinction Gets a Release Date, Expansion Pass Details

A few months ago, Iron Galaxy Studios, the team that’s been working on Microsoft’s Killer Instinct, announced that it was also taking on Extinction, a new action game where your small warrior takes on a number of large creatures, using his wits and weaponry to bring them down. Today, we’ve learned when we’ll be able to get our hands on this new adventure.

The team has confirmed that the game will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC starting on April 10th, although there’s no word on the rumored Nintendo Switch version of the game. That said, at least other systems owners will be able to have a good time with it.

The game will be available with a standard version for $59.99, but there will also be a deluxe edition on hand for $10 more, which comes with a Season Pass. The contents for said Pass haven’t been revealed yet, but they’re likely to be add-on adventures where you face even more gigantic threats, in the hopes of dominating them all. It’s known as Days of Dolorum, and you’ll be able to pick it up separately for $14.99 if you prefer.

Iron Galaxy also revealed a pre-order bonus for the game, which will be available through different retailers. At GameStop, for instance, you’ll be able to take on the Last Legs and Heads, You Win missions, where you can take on ogres and other creatures within an allotted time limit. If you pre-order through Best Buy, you’ll have access to Short Fuse, a mission where you take on “unique objectives” introduced by the developers. Microsoft Store will be offering the Brightsteel City trial, which hasn’t been detailed yet, but sounds pretty challenging. Finally, if you order directly through the PlayStation Store (pre-orders should go live shortly), you’ll be able to snag the Double Trouble trial. (All of these should eventually be available for purchase after the game’s release.)

We should get more details about what these expansions include in the months ahead, especially Days of Dolorum. So be sure to check back for more info, and look forward to some good ol’ fashioned Extinction!