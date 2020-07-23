Xbox Reveals New Fable Game

Today, Microsoft revealed a new Fable game for Xbox Series X and PC. Unfortunately, there's no word of a release date, and at the moment of publishing, it's unclear if it's a sequel to the pre-existing series or a reboot. However, judging by the name it appears to be a reboot. Meanwhile, considering the fact that there's no word of an Xbox One version suggests the game is quite a ways off as Microsoft has already said there will be no Xbox Series X exclusives for the first couple of years.

Fable is an action role-playing series that debuted back in 2004 via the original Xbox and developer Lionhead Studios, the latter being shuttered as of 2016. The game was originally in development for the Sega Dreamcast, but this plan was changed when the Dreamcast was discontinued. The new IP arrived on the scene to both strong sales and reviews, though it was admittedly not as great as legendary developer Peter Molyneux, a designer of the game, hyped it up to be before release.

Four years later, a sequel was released, appropriately titled Fable II. And like many sequels, Fable II considerably improved upon the formula. Not only did the game review better, but it also sold well and cemented itself as one of Xbox's biggest and best series.

Two years after this, Fable III released. However, it couldn't replicate the same success as Fable II. The game wasn't even as well-received as the original, so in many regards, it was treated as a major step back for the series, despite retaining some of the quality and charm of the previous games.

Since then, we haven't seen anything from the series, at least anything of note. Meanwhile, since the franchise's inception, Microsoft has released a few different spin-offs, all largely ill-conceived.

For example, in 2018, Microsoft released Fable Fortune, a free-to-play digital collectible card game set within the Fable universe. Two years later, it was been discontinued.

We haven't seen the Fable series proper since 2010. In other words, it's been a while, and while the wait has been gruesome for fans, it looks to have paid off for Microsoft. The anticipation has generated as much hype and buzz for the Fable series as there's ever been.

