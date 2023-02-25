Fable Writer Teases the Upcoming Xbox Game

Fable fans -- and Xbox fans in general -- are desperate for more information on the new and upcoming Fable game after a prolonged period of silence that dates back to the game's announcement in 2020. Since its announcement, it's become increasingly obvious that either the game was announced too early or development issues have fallen upon it. Whatever the case, the narrative lead on the game, Anna Megill, recently tweeted about it, and in the process caught the attention of the aforementioned fans.

"Hey, it's my 2-year anniversary at Playground! Wow, has it really been that long? I've been busy busy busy in that time. Cannot wait to show you all the wonderful stuff we've created," teased Megill.

As you would expect, this subtle tease created some speculation and many Xbox fans were quick to wonder if there's anything more to it or whether or not there's anything hidden within it. The answer to both of these questions is no. How do we know? Well, shortly after Megill issued a follow-up tweet shooting down all the speculation.

"Folks, there's no hidden meaning in this anniversary tweet. All I'm saying is I've worked here for 2 years and I'm still happy. That's it," added the writer.

This may not seem like much of a tease, and it's not. However, beggars can't be choosers. Since this game was announced back in 2020, it's been radio silence. All there have been are rumors and reports that the game is having development issues. Of course, you could look into Megill's tweet and suggest it works against these rumors, but that would be a stretch.

At the moment of publishing, there's no word when the new Fable game will release. In fact, there's no word when Xbox fans will even see it again. That said, whenever it ends up releasing, it's safe to assume it will do so via PC, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.