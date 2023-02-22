New Xbox Controller Leaks Ahead of Reveal

A new Xbox controller that will be compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC platforms has seemingly leaked ahead of an official reveal. Compared to its competition in Nintendo and PlayStation, Xbox has always been great about giving players a plethora of options when it comes to controllers. Notably, this has been seen with Xbox's "Design Lab" program which allows users to create their own unique controllers. Despite the continued existence of Design Lab, though, that hasn't prevented Xbox from designing its own controllers that it then sells at retail chains around the globe.

Based on a new leak from an insider named billbil-kun, Microsoft is gearing up to release a new Xbox controller this coming week on February 28th. The controller itself is said to come in a "Velocity Green" color and should retail for $64.99. Currently, Microsoft itself hasn't confirmed that it's going to release this new controller yet, but the leak in question seems to be incredibly valid. As such, we'll likely hear more about this new Xbox model in an official capacity quite soon.

Another controller in less than a month 👀#Xbox Wireless Controller Velocity Green

⌛️Release date: Feb 28th, 2023

Although we can't get a full view of this new Xbox controller just yet, billbil-kun did happen to share a blurred image of what the accessory should look like. In short, the controller will prominently feature bright green as its primary color that will sit on the face and handles of the device. The rear side of the controller and its accompanying handle grips will then be white while the bumpers, triggers, and top lining will all be black. The D-pad and buttons of this new Xbox controller then look like they will also primarily be black colored. All in all, this looks like a pretty sleek new controller that matches Xbox's traditional color scheme quite well.

