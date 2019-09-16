Fairy Tail Video Game Reveals Playable Characters

The upcoming video game Fairy Tail, which is based on the anime and manga series by Hiro Mashima, revealed a slew of new details while Tokyo Game Show went on this past weekend. That includes specific story details, information on playable characters, and more. There’s already a lot going on, and there’s only going to be more revealed in the coming months.

Notably, the game is set to follow “The Grand Magic Games” story arc, which features prominently in both the manga and the anime, allowing folks to play through the storyline presented therein — but with a twist, as there will be “never-before-seen” quests and stories included. Additionally, the game’s set to have over 10 playable characters, with five having been revealed as of now.

Here’s how Koei Tecmo describes the five characters revealed so far as playable in the game: “the fire dragon slayer, Natsu Dragneel; the celestial mage, Lucy Heartfilia; the ice-make mage, Gray Fullbuster; the fairy queen ‘Titania’, Erza Scarlet; and the young sky dragon slayer, Wendy Marvell.”

Fairy Tail is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the franchise right here.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire-breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one.