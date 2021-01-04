Fall Guys Reveals Aim Lab Costume

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic has revealed the upcoming Aim Lab costume set to release in the popular video game later this week. If you missed it, the developer held a "Battle of the Brands" contest last year where the highest bid to donate to UK-based charity SpecialEffect would get its own costume, and a combined $1 million bid from Ninja, G2 Esports, MrBeast, and Aim Lab won. Aim Lab is the last of these costumes to be revealed, so the agreement seems to be nearly fulfilled.

As with the previously revealed costumes for the other winners of the contest, the Aim Lab costume essentially turns Fall Guys' bean character into a walking advertisement with the Aim Lab logo prominently placed on its chest. It is set to release this Friday, January 8th, with the top and bottom portions costing one Crown each. You can check out what it looks like for yourself below:

😎 @aimlab 😎 THEY NEVER MISS! 8th January 1 👑 Top

1 👑 Bottom https://t.co/nTB5yBzpaj — Fall Guys ❄️ Season 3 Out Now! (@FallGuysGame) January 4, 2021

Assuming the Aim Lab costume follows precedent, it will be available for a couple of days before leaving the in-game shop. Fall Guys itself is currently available on both PlayStation 4 and PC. It continues to be updated. It is currently in the midst of Season 3. Developer Mediatonic has yet to officially announce a version of the video game for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or mobile, but it would appear that it is gauging demand. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the wildly popular title right here.

What do you think of the Aim Lab costume? Have you been playing Fall Guys Season 3? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!