Fall Guys Confirms Disappointing News for Xbox and Nintendo Switch Fans

Over the last few months, the Fall Guys Twitter account has been inundated with requests for an update on the Nintendo Switch and Xbox versions of the game. Today, developer Mediatonic was finally able to provide just that, but it’s safe to say it wasn’t what fans were hoping to hear: Fall Guys will not be coming to those platforms until 2022. In a new post on the game’s official website, Mediatonic addressed rumors that the Switch and Xbox versions would release during Season 6. That will not be the case, though the developer claims these versions remain a big priority.

“We know everyone’s excited about Fall Guy coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox, with good reason. There’s been a lot of speculation on social media connecting these new console releases to the Season 6 launch and we want to clarify that that’s not the case so no one’s left confused looking for the game on these platforms. Thank you for being patient with us, it’s one of our top priorities in active development and we can’t wait to share more details with you in 2022.”

Unsurprisingly, the announcement was met with a significant amount of negativity online! Fall Guys was initially slated to release in 2021 on Switch and Xbox, and it’s clear that a lot of people are unhappy these versions have been pushed back. Unfortunately, Mediatonic has not provided a reason for the delay, but it’s possible that it could be related to the coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic has put a major strain on developers over the last two years, resulting in numerous video game delays. Regardless, Xbox and Switch fans will just have to keep waiting patiently. Hopefully, the game will prove worth the wait!

Fall Guys is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

