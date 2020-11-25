Fall Guys Kicks Off Season 3 Puzzle

✖

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic kicked off a very special collaborative puzzle event on social media this morning with the apparent prize being the best look yet at Season 3 content for the popular title. While it's only been a couple of hours, it seems that folks on Twitter and Discord have made some good progress on deciphering exactly where all 300 puzzle pieces should go, though Discord seems to be having an easier time of it overall.

If you're looking to participate, you can find the shared puzzle pieces over on Twitter in the #FallGuySeason3 and #JigSawus hashtags, or you could simply join the official Discord to see where things stand there. Given that Discord allows for better realtime collaboration, it might honestly be easier to go that route. The full puzzle seems like it'll be solved before the end of the day, and what we've seen so far makes it clear that Season 3 will include some serious winter content for the title.

🚨 Operation: Jig Sawus 🚨 We've got a Fall Guys Season 3 puzzle for you... We need 300 volunteers To volunteer: - Retweet this tweet

- Follow us

- Reply and say:

I am ready to solve the #FallGuysSeason3 #JigSawus THEN KEEP AN EYE ON YOUR DMS This is gonna be fun 👀 — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) November 25, 2020

This is a weird social experiment lol#FallGuysSeason3 #JigSawus Twitter vs. Discord pic.twitter.com/alcFBSu57q — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) November 25, 2020

Fall Guys is currently available on both PlayStation 4 and PC. It continues to be updated, and is in the midst of Season 2. Developer Mediatonic has yet to officially announce a version of the video game for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or mobile, but it would appear that it is gauging demand. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the wildly popular title right here.

What do you think of Fall Guys so far? Are you excited about whatever Season 3 might bring to the title? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!