Fall Guys Is Keeping Season 4's Squads Mode as a Permanent Feature

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic added a Squads Mode to the game in Season 4, a mode which allows players to team up with others for a better shot at emerging victorious from a show. The mode supports up to four players in one squad, but the catch was that it was never guaranteed to be a permanent fixture in Fall Guys and was instead an experimental one that’d be kept around if people liked it enough. Players apparently did like it enough for it to stay with Mediatonic announcing this week that it plans to keep Squads Mode in Fall Guys for good.

The update that made Squads Mode permanent occurred on Thursday but was only announced on Friday after all the April Fools’ Day foolery had died down. Mediatonic said the countdown for Squads Mode’s removal is no more and that the mode will stick around indefinitely.

We actually updated this yesterday but I posted so much trash™ that we didn't want you to think it was a meme lol... Due to the overwhelmingly positive response and high levels of participation... SQUADS MODE is now HERE TO STAY! We've yeeted the countdown! pic.twitter.com/ePr4f5gO5S — Fall Guys 🤖 Season 4 🤖 (@FallGuysGame) April 2, 2021

Squads Mode is a sort of feature that players have been asking about for a while now in Fall Guys, so it makes sense that it’d be well liked enough to be kept as a permanent mode. It works by combining squadmates’ individual performances to amount to a team score which is compared against other squads once a round concludes. The squads which performed the worst in a given round are eliminated, so even if you had a bad round yourself once in a while, it wasn’t a guarantee that you’d be removed if you teammates could carry you.

Having the Squads Mode around can also lead to more Crowns for those who don’t usually earn them, an effect which was intentional by Mediatonic. Your team can carry you to the finals and perhaps help you earn some Crowns through the Squads Mode with all the players in a squad benefitting from that win instead of just one player. Squads Mode has also largely been tied to the new challenges that award players with Crown Shards in Season 4, so there have been plenty of incentives to try it out since it was added.

Fall Guys may change up how the Squads Mode works in the future, but for now, it’s to be kept around as a permanent feature.