Fall Guys Surprises Players With Unexpected New Costume

✖

In a new collaboration with Square Enix, Fall Guys has announced that players will have the chance to snag a costume based on 2B, from Nier: Automata! It's about as faithful a take on the character as you might expect from a Fall Guys collaboration, complete with her trademark military visor and skirt. The costume was announced today during the Summer Game Fest Kickoff event, and will likely prove to be a popular one, given the fanbase that 2B has! Fortunately, fans won't have to wait much longer to snag it for themselves, as the costume will release on June 18th.

A short clip of the new costume can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

2b or not 2b, that is the collab 🤔 🙌 June 18th 🙌 pic.twitter.com/JgI0FY1zNw — Fall Guys 🤖 Season 4.5 🤖 (@FallGuysGame) June 10, 2021

Released last year, Fall Guys quickly became a multiplayer hit on PlayStation 4. There was an immediate demand for licensed costumes to appear in the game, and there was even a Battle of the Brands to decide which brand would get its own. A number of licensed skins have been announced since then, including Sonic the Hedgehog, Godzilla, Tron, and more. Over the last few months, some of the heat surrounding Fall Guys has cooled a bit, but the game maintains a passionate and faithful following.

Released in 2017, Nier: Automata is a sequel of sorts to Nier: Replicant, but the series has a bit of a convoluted history. Following Nier: Automata's success, 2B has made cameos in a number of other games, including Soul Caliber VI, Gravity Rush 2, Phantasy Star Online 2, and more. Fall Guys should fit in nicely with the rest of these appearances!

Fall Guys is currently available on PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam, with Nintendo Switch and Xbox versions releasing later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think about 2B appearing in Fall Guys? Are you excited to snag the costume when it releases? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!