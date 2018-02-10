Fallen Legion Nintendo Switch Release Dates Revealed Per Region

For those looking to expand their Nintendo Switch library a bit more with a new RPG experience, there’s good news! Fallen Legion finally has a release date for the hybrid console for both North American and European audiences!

To make it a little easier to start the Summer off on a more adventurous note, Fallen Legion will be dropping in North America on May 29th, while Europe will be seeing the game a few days later on June 1st. In the trailer above, you can see Princess Cecille and her own ‘rise to glory’ while the story’s faction imbalance comes to a head.

In case you are unfamiliar with the story, and features, behind Fallen Legion, here’s what you need to know:

About the Game:

Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory – Chronicles the story of Legatus Laendur and Princess Cecille. What side will you choose to decide the fate of Fenumia?

Fallen Legion: Sins of an Empire – Join Princess Cecille (and a saucy, talking grimoire) on her journey home as she fights hordes of monsters and a coup led by LegatusLaendur. A crumbling empire is in your hands. Will you restore glory to Fenumia?

Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion – Legatus Laendur, a brilliant tactician beloved by the people, fought on the frontlines of the FenumianEmpire, but when he discovers why it is rotting from within, he vows to overthrow the royal family. Fenumiadevoured his homeland -will you fight to reclaim it?

Key Features:

Reclaim the World of Fenumia – Follow Princess Cecille or LegatusLaendurand experience the stories of Sins of an Empire and Flames of Rebellion.

A Legion Under Your Command – Control four characters simultaneously and master devastating combo attacks in furious real-time battles.

Ascend to the Throne – While clashing with rebel armies, make split second decisions on how to rule your kingdom. Will you side with the mercenary Prime Legion, the palatine Council of Princes or the cabalistic March Congress?

Magnificent 2D Artwork – From the fangs on the game’s menacing manticore to each brick in Fenumia’scastle, all of the artwork has been hand-drawn to create a stunning world.

Fallen Legion is currently available for PlayStation 4 and PS Vita users, while PC received a bundle version earlier this year.