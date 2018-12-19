‘Fallout 76’ Atoms on PS4 Are 250% More Expensive In Certain Locations

Atoms are the in-game currency for Fallout 76 that allows players to purchase certain cosmetic items for even more customization. These atoms can be earned easily through just playing the game, though they can be purchased with IRL cash for those in a time crunch. Apparently for PlayStation 4 players, that IRL cash will be more money than previous platforms – at least for those in the UK.
According to The Sixth Axis, for those in the UK looking to buy Atoms on Amazon, they are going to end up paying more than double of what everyone else is playing. According to Amazon UK, this isn’t a blunder either but instead a result of “agreements with content providers” that make the Atoms more expensive.
Granted, these Atoms are used for purely cosmetic items so there’s no pressure to buy but still it is a little odd that there is such a massive leap in price for the same product. As for the exact reasoning, Bethesda has yet to respond though if it truly is from the content providers, it does seem that it was the studio that placed upon this pricing restriction.
