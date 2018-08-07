QuakeCon Panel Will Discuss Fallout 76 Perks

QuakeCon 2018 will feature a Fallout 76 panel that’ll go over the perks in the game and other character intricacies.

We knew that Fallout 76 would be at Bethesda’s QuakeCon event – though recent teasers suggest that it might end up having a much bigger presence than expected – and Bethesda has now confirmed at least some of what attendees and at-home viewers can expect from the convention. A press release from Bethesda included news about a Fallout 76 panel that’ll be followed by a Q&A session to answer Fallout fans’ biggest questions about the multiplayer take on Fallout.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“On Saturday at 11 am CT, Todd Howard and others from Bethesda Game Studios will take fans through a deeper dive into the character system and Perks coming in Fallout 76, followed by a Q&A with the team to address fans’ most pressing questions,” Bethesda’s announcement said.

Even if you’re not attending QuakeCon, you’ll still be able to tune into the convention to see what Bethesda and Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard has to say about Fallout 76. Whether you prefer Twitch or Mixer, you’ll be able to watch the panel and other events through both streaming platforms whenever the Fallout 76 panel begins at the times mentioned above.

While the panel description only mentions the character system and the perks at topics of the conversation, the latter could easily fill up an entire panel and more during QuakeCon. Perks in Fallout games give players some creative skills to customize their RPG experience, some of them infinitely useful and others just wildly entertaining to use, and each game introduces a new host of perks while boasting returns of the long-standing ones with similar effects and new names.

Fallout 76 could have any number of new perks for players to toy around with, but it’ll be interesting to see how the multiplayer aspect of the game influences them. There’s no getting around Fallout 76’s online-only feature, so some of the perks will likely have something to do with encountering others aside from the expected effects like doing more damage or taking less damage. Perks that make it more difficult for PvP enemies to detect you or other multiplayer-centered perks may be revealed during QuakeCon.

The QuakeCon event starts later this week on August 9 with the convention going on until August 12. Fallout 76 is just one of the games that’ll be featured there among others, so check out Bethesda’s streaming channels above to keep up with the news.