‘Fallout 76’ Twitch View Count Pales In Comparison to ‘Fallout 4’ at Launch

Bethesda is definitely doing things a little differently this time around with their prequel spin-off title Fallout 76. For the first time in the franchise’s history, the game is online and while many enjoying the co-op adventure, it seems that a lot of the negative reactions about the title have bled over into the Twitch-verse.

When comparing Fallout 76 to that of Fallout 4 at launch over on Twitch, there’s a significant slide in the wrong direction. According to GitHyp, the Fallout 76 B.E.T.A peaked at 186,000 concurrent viewers on all platforms. When the game officially launched, that number dropped down to 106K. For comparison, Fallout 4 saw a peak of 243,000 on launch day, which means that’s an over 50% decline between the two titles.

This does go hand-in-hand with a previous report revealing that Fallout 76 was down 82.4% in comparison to Fallout 4, which seems to be reflected in the popular streaming program as well. Please note however that this doesn’t mean the end of Fallout 76, far from it. Many have mentioned their enjoyment of the title with a common consensus that “it takes a little time” to adjust to the new world view.

The reactions have been so divided that even many reviewers were delayed in getting their thoughts out because this seemed to be completely weird territory for a franchise so well loved. The thing about Fallout 76 is that it’s a very strange blend of completely familiar and totally alien. The aesthetic is the same, the quests run very similarly, and the overall feel felt very much like a Fallout title. The heavy leaning on survival and the ability to stumble upon other actual players however cast the game into completely new territory – thought that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

For those looking to experience it for themselves, Fallout 76 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and on PC for a solid discount. As mentioned in our full review:

“I understand why many might not find it their particular cup of tea, but I’ve noticed a lot of naysayers haven’t given it a chance. The world “online” has become almost scary with all of the talk cheaters, hackers, and griefers. Many see “online” as a series jumping ship, but that’s not the case here. I feel like if you’re a fan of Fallout, this will surprise you by how much it feels familiar. Play by yourself, play solo, just play it your way knowing it’s not a Fallout 5, but something else entirely.”

