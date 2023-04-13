Fallout 76 Reveals 2 New Cryptids

Fallout 76's next big update, Once in a Blue Moon, was previewed this week to tease players with two new cryptids that are joining the game in the coming weeks. Instead of dropping hints over time, however, players were treated to the reveal of these two cryptids already. The two new creatures coming to the game are the Blue Devil and the Ogua, both of which are cryptids referenced in real-life myths and folktales set within the Appalachian area where Fallout 76 takes place. A set release date for this update and the new cryptids hasn't yet been announced, but we know that players won't have to wait long to encounter these creatures and more since the update will be available for testing next week.

Previews of each of these creatures were shared in the latest Inside the Vault post that revealed Bethesda's versions of the cryptids. The Blue Devil is more wolf-like in nature and looks quite similar to what someone would expect a Fallout 76 version of a werewolf to be while the Ogua is more like a monstrous snapping turtle.

The Blue Devil

"Far off in the darkness of the tree line, a pair of glowing eyes reflect the moonlight in an inquisitive stare," a preview of the Blue Devil read. "The eyes hover around the base of the tree before raising slowly. Your skin begins to crawl as you see hooked claws reach out and grip the fallen tree before it as it raises up, towering above you.

"It lifts its long muzzle towards the night sky. Behind its rows of glistening needle-like teeth, a strange howl fills the air around you, with an almost human-like snarl interlaced between its horrifying song."

The Ogua

"Before your mind can settle on an answer to this strange boulder, it begins to shake and groan. The ground around you rumbles, knocking you off your feet. You stare up in awe and terror as a massive turtle-like creature rises from the ground before you. It's easily the height of five men, with deep set eyes and a large, hooked beak."

These new cryptids and other quests and activities will come to Fallout 76's test servers on April 20th, so expect to see those and more playable then before they go live for everyone else.