New Fallout 4 Leak Gives Fans Hope for New Vegas 2

A new leak tied to Bethesda's Fallout 4 has fans on red alert when it comes to the potential for Fallout: New Vegas 2. Perhaps more than any other Fallout game, fans have been clamoring over the past decade for a sequel to 2010's Fallout: New Vegas. And even though such a follow-up has often seemed unlikely, a new direct mention of "New Vegas 2" in Fallout 4 is renewing speculation once again.

Spotted via SteamDB, a new update behind the scenes to Fallout 4 on Valve's PC platform repeatedly features the term "newvegas2" in the game's changelist. This set of alterations tied to the New Vegas 2 came with a number of different depots, which means that Bethesda is clearly working on something pretty large for Fallout 4. Currently, Bethesda hasn't commented on this matter at all and that surely won't be changing.

What does this reference to New Vegas 2 in Fallout 4 mean? Well, that's the thing that fans are trying to figure out. Some have theorized that Bethesda could soon allow mods that have been present in New Vegas to finally come to Fallout 4. Conversely, others have simply claimed that Bethesda is now toying around with fans by putting this term tied to New Vegas 2 within the game's code.

Regardless of why this might be happening, we might end up getting an answer before long. For those that may have forgotten, Bethesda announced in 2022 that a next-gen upgrade for Fallout 4 would end up rolling out across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms at some point this year. Since this announcement, Bethesda hasn't detailed anything else about when this upgrade for Fallout 4 might be arriving. As such, perhaps this New Vegas 2 mention in the code of Fallout 4 could have something to do with that forthcoming update.

