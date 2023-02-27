Fallout: New Vegas Developer Comments on Potential Remaster

Developers at Obsidian Entertainment, the studio behind the beloved RPG Fallout: New Vegas, have shared new comments regarding a potential remaster of the game. Perhaps more than any other entry in the series, Fallout: New Vegas has continued to have a fervent fanbase over the years that have helped keep the game relevant. And while New Vegas launched all the way back in 2010, Obsidian is clearly open to bringing the game forward and improving it for modern platforms.

In a new interview with The Gamer, Obsidian directors Tim Cain and Leonard Boyarsky blatantly stated that a remaster of Fallout: New Vegas is something that they would love to see. While Obsidian's current focus seems to be on Avowed, Grounded, and The Outer Worlds 2, the team behind the Fallout spin-off seems very much open to working on a new port if such a project were to be greenlit.

"Not that it's up to me, but wouldn't a graphical remaster of Fallout: New Vegas be awesome?" Cain said of the idea. "It would be awesome," Boyarksy ended up saying in response.

Although Obsidian is surely busy with a number of other games at the moment, it's actually quite feasible that the studio could work on a remaster of Fallout: New Vegas as well. Following Microsoft's acquisition of Bethesda, the company behind Xbox now happens to own both Obsidian and the Fallout IP. As such, if Xbox ever decided that it wanted to have a new version of New Vegas release, it could tap Obsidian to work on the project. Given that the next mainline entry in the Fallout series is also surely many years away, as time moves forward, it seems more likely that remasters of this type could come about eventually.

Would you be interested in seeing a new remaster of Fallout: New Vegas at some point in the future? And do you think we'll ever get a new version of the game, or does this idea remain a pipe dream? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.