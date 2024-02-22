The Boys Season 4 Release Date Confirmed

The Boys season 4 release date has finally been announced after much teasing by Prime Video. In a new image posted to social media today, to mark Homelander's birthday, Prime Video confirmed that The Boys season 4 release date will be Thursday, June 13, 2024. Like previous season premieres of the series, The Boys season 4 will premiere with three episodes at once. After that new episodes of The Boys season 4 will debut on Prime Video weekly though the season finale which will premiere on Thursday, July 18. You can check out the new promotional art for The Boys season 4 below!

(Photo: Prime Video)

When will The Boys season 4 release?

As revealed above, The Boys season 4 will finally debut on Prime Video on Thursday, June 13, 2024. The new episodes of The Boys will arrive just over two years since The Boys season 3 premiered on the streamer. The full streaming schedule for The Boys season 4 episodes on Prime Video will look like this:

The Boys season 4, episodes 1, 2, and 3 – Thursday, June 13, 2024

The Boys season 4, episode 4 – Thursday, June 20, 2024

The Boys season 4, episode 5 – Thursday, June 27, 2024

The Boys season 4, episode 6 – Thursday, July 4, 2024

The Boys season 4, episode 7 – Thursday, July 11, 2024

The Boys season 4, episode 8 – Thursday, July 18, 2024

In the time since The Boys season 3 the franchise hasn't been dormant completely, with spinoff series Gen V premiering its own first season and already securing a season 2 renewal.

What's The Boys season 4 about?

Prime Video has released an actual synopsis for The Boys season 4 which reads as follows:

"In Season Four, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca's son and his job as The Boys' leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late."

The Boys season 4 cast

In The Boys season 4, Karl Urban stars once again as Billy Butcher, leader of The Boys, which also includes Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, Laz Alonso as M.M., Tomer Capone as Frenchie, and Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro. Some of the "supes" featured in the series include Antony Starr as Homelander, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, and Chace Crawford as The Deep. Other stars of The Boys include Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett, CEO of Vought International, and Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman.

The Boys season 4 new characters

A handful of new characters have been confirmed to appear in The Boys season 4 including Valorie Curry as Firecracker and Susan Heyward as Sister Sage, two new supes that will appear in the episodes. Jeffrey Dean Morgan has also joined the cast of The Boys season 4 but who exactly he's playing remains a mystery, the only official details we know is that he has some kind of history with Karl Urban's Billy Butcher.