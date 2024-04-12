Fallout Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

Prime Video's highly anticipated Fallout TV series arrived on Wednesday, debuting to exceptional reviews and a ton of buzz. The Fallout video game franchise has been wildly popular for years, and a lot of that energy seems to have carried over into Jonathan Nolan's live-action television series. Of course, now that the first season is here and fans are already binging the entire thing, many are starting to wonder about Season 2. Is there going to be more Fallout in the future?

Right now, that question can't be answered with 100% certainty, strictly because Amazon hasn't officially announced the renewal of Fallout for a second season. That being said, a second season seems all-but guaranteed at this point. Not only is there a lot of hype surrounding an already existing IP, but some important things have already lined up in favor of Fallout getting more episodes.

Season 2 Tax Credit

On Monday, April 8th, two days before Fallout's premiere, the show received a tax credit for Season 2. The state of California granted the approval of a $25 million credit for the production of Fallout Season 2.

This doesn't completely guarantee that a new season is happening, because there have been shows receive tax credits before being cancelled, but that's not the norm. That tax credit from California likely means the production has at least had some tentative conversations about filming and what they want to do with Season 2.

That leads us to the other important thing. WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD FOR FALLOUT SEASON 1!

Fallout Season 1 Ending

The ending of Fallout's first season is not how you wrap up a show you're worried won't get renewed. Not only are the stories of Lucy, Max, and the Ghoul far from over, but the very last shot of Season 1 presented fans with an enormous reveal about Season 2.

In that final shot, Hank MacLean marches through the desert in his power armor until he reaches the city of New Vegas, the setting of arguably the most popular game in the Fallout franchise. That's a scene that didn't need to be included but was designed to elevate the excitement for what's next.

The reveal that Season 2 will explore New Vegas makes Season 2 feel like a sure thing. It's a location that every fan is beyond excited to see make the jump to live-action. Not to mention the creative team behind Fallout has talked a lot about wanting to spend several seasons telling these stories.

Nothing is official until Amazon makes an announcement, but it's nearly impossible to imagine a scenario in which Fallout isn't back for another go-round.