Fallout Stars Reveal What They're Most Excited For Fans To See

The time has finally come! Fallout fans are less than an hour away from seeing the new series drop on Prime Video. The show is already getting praise from critics, and it is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 93% critics score. ComicBook.com's Tanner Dedmon gave the new series a 4.5 out of 5, saying it has "raised the bar for what a video game adaptation can look like." ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with some of the show's cast at the Los Angeles premiere, and they revealed what they're most excited for fans to see.

"I think I'm most excited for them to see the way the show is shot," Johnny Pemberton (Thaddeus) shared. "That is a nod to a certain aspect of the game, like the gameplay. So it's cool. If you don't know, it's still cool ... But it's like that aspect of it, it lends itself to being really interesting just for filmmaking purposes, but it's also for people who play the games."

"The production design," Cameron Cowperthwaite (Monty) replied. "[Jonathan] Nolan and his team and everybody built everything. You could touch it. So as an actor ... I've stepped into some stuff where you do the green screen thing, but this was real. So I think that is something that we really appreciate in cinema sometimes without fully knowing. It is like, 'Oh my God, that location exists. I can be there. I can see myself there.' So I think everybody's going to appreciate the level of effort and detail that went into that, especially for a world that's retro."



"I think what I'm most excited for is for them to see all the hard work that everyone wanted to bring that massive world to the screen," Rodrigo Luzzi (Reg) explained. "I mean, it's epic. It's cinematic. It sticks to the source materials, and then it also makes it approachable for people who haven't invested all that time. And I think everyone's going to be really surprised because a lot of times you're like, 'How are they going to do this? How are they going to bring this to the screen?'"



"I think it's just a case of, there's been a lot of talk about Fallout 5, but I think this a new world that the fans get introduced to," Xelia Mendes-Jone (Dane) added. "It's part of the Fallout universe, it's canon and it's original, so if you want more Fallout content, here it is. And it's funny and it's bloody and it's gory and it's action-packed and it's got it all."

"I mean, it's hard to pick any one thing," Chris Parnell (Overseer Benjamin) shared. The production value is extraordinary. Cinematography. It's such a huge world they created, so I think people who are already a fan of the game – most of those people don't know it at all – It's massive."

Stay tuned for more from our Fallout interviews, including our chat with the man all of the actors can't stop prising: production designer, Howard Cummings.

Fallout premieres on Prime Video tonight at 6 PM PT.