Fallout: Ella Purnell and More Share Details About Their Vault Dweller Costumes

Fallout is debuting on Amazon's Prime Video tonight with all eight episodes of the new series dropping at the same time. The new show is adapted from the game series of the same name, and it is already getting praise from critics. The series is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 92% critics score with ComicBook.com's Tanner Dedmon giving it a 4.5 out of 5. Last night, ComicBook.com attended the Los Angeles premiere of the show and had the chance to chat with multiple members of the cast. We asked Ella Purnell (Lucy) if she found the Vault Dweller costume freeing, or if she got sick of wearing the same thing in every episode.

"I found it freeing until I realized how hard it was to pee in that day," Purnell shared with a laugh. "Because you got to take off the arm gauntlets, either pip-boy, thermal in your armor, put it down, you're butt naked in the porta potty. It's not as glamorous as it looks."

We asked more Vault Dwellers about their costumes, and they shared their own thoughts on wearing the same outfit throughout the season.

"You know what? It was a little comforting, because you didn't think about that," Rodrigo Luzzi (Reg) explained of his costume. "You didn't have to worry about it. So you put it on once and then you're like, 'All right, this is what I'm going to be living in.' You got used to it. It was really comfortable."

"So I'm pregnant [in the show], and when I become not pregnant, I missed the bump," Annabel O'Hagan (Stephanie) shared. "To have a physical attribute of myself that just created the opportunities for this character to sort of grow – the suits are so comfortable ... They look amazing." She also called out customer designer Amy Westcott, adding, "They outdid themselves with all of the costumes."

What Is Fallout About?

While the show's main characters – Lucy (Purnell), Maximus (Aaron Moten), and Cooper Howard (Walton Goggins) – are entirely new, they fit certain archetypes established in the games. Lucy is a Vault Dweller, and the start of the series centers around her leaving her Vault for the very first time and heading to Los Angeles. Maximus is a squire of the Brotherhood of Steel, while Cooper is a bounty-hunting Ghoul. All three get a significant amount of screen time in today's trailer, and it should give fans a better idea of the overall narrative.

"It's an uncertain time in television. So the art form of season finales has become: provide enough closure, but leave the door open for more," writer Graham Wagner told Total Film. "But we feel we've barely scratched the surface of the Fallout universe. We literally have documents and documents of stuff that we're, in success, eager to dig into. Our fingers are crossed that we're going to get the opportunity to do all that stuff."

Fallout premieres on Prime Video tonight at 6 PM PT.