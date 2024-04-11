Fallout Premiere Delivers a Major Justified Reunion

There are quite a few prominent guest stars throughout the first season of Prime Video's Fallout, which dropped in its entirety on Wednesday night, but one unannounced casting in particular caught the attention of TV fans. Walton Goggins plays one of the lead characters in Fallout and, in the final scene of the series premiere, he squared off against a very familiar face, a frequent sparring partner from his days on Justified. No, before you ask, it isn't Timothy Olyphant, but it perhaps Goggins' second-best scene partner from the series. WARNING: This article contains mild spoilers for the Fallout series premiere...

The last few minutes of the Fallout premiere see a trio of men dig up Goggins' Ghoul out of a casket in the ground, where he's kept alive via a steady drip of chemicals so that he can be removed for work or torture every so often. The leader of the men hoping to acquire the Ghoul's services is named Honcho, and he's played by none other than Mykelti Williamson.

(Photo: Prime Video)

If you're not familiar with Justified, you probably recognize Williamson as Bubba from Forrest Gump. To Justified fans, however, he will always be Ellstin Limehouse. The butcher who ran Noble's Holler served as one of the main antagonists in Justified Season 3, and returned for a couple of other key stories throughout the rest of the series.

The back-and-forth dialogue between Goggins and Williamson was always wonderful on Justified, and this scene in Fallout makes it clear that their chemistry remains as strong as ever. Williamson even dons a hat similar to the won worn by Limehouse throughout the series.

Williamson's appearance in the first episode of Fallout is just the first of many guest spots from popular actors throughout the show's first season. Some, like Dale Dickey, Michael Emerson, and Chris Parnell were revealed in trailers before the show arrived. There are several others, however, that have been kept under wraps in the lead-up to Fallout's premiere. Now that the show is live, however, fans are discovering all the cameos and goodies it has to offer.

Were you surprised to see Walton Goggins and Mykelti Williamson together again? What did you think of the Fallout premiere? Let us know in the comments!