Family Guy and King of the Hill Characters Race in New Fox Kart Racer

Fans of some of Fox's adult animated programming are likely going to want to take a close look at Warped Kart Racers, a new mobile kart racer that features characters from shows like King of the Hill and Family Guy. Fox has accumulated some of the most iconic characters in animation over the last 20 years or so with shows like The Simpsons, Family Guy, American Dad, Bob's Burgers, and many more. The shows have become staples for the medium and innovators in a TV genre that had largely been directed at kids on Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, and Disney. Although most of those channels have already done their own kart racers or infiltrated other video game genres, Fox's characters haven't had much chance to shine in gaming outside of a few Simpsons and Family Guy games in the early 2000s.

Later this month, Fox and developer Electric Square will release Warped Kart Racers, a Fox-themed kart racer on Apple Arcade. The game will feature 20 characters from shows like Family Guy, American Dad, King of the Hill, and more to race on 16 different tracks. Warped Kart Racers will feature up to 8 player multiplayer and controller support along with daily challenges for various rewards. As is expected with a game like this, there will also be plenty of customization options. As of right now, Warped Kart Racers is slated to make its debut on May 20th, 2022 on Apple Arcade.

Earlier this year, rumors began circulating that Fortnite would be getting a Family Guy crossover, while it's possible it was just a troll from Epic Games, as they have done previously, it hasn't stopped fans from hoping. After all, it's a game known for really ambitious and strange cross-overs, so it's not out of the question. It was also announced earlier this year that King of the Hill will be getting a revival in the near future, coming over 12 years after the show's original conclusion.

