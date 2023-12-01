Steam Deal Offers Top Bandai Namco Anime Games For $3.30 Each

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There's a new Steam deal happening now at Fanatical that offers top Bandai Namco anime games for as little as $3.30 each. This includes games inspired by One Piece, Dragon Ball, Naruto, theTales series, and more. There are 13 PC Steam game options in total, 11 of which are listed as Steam Deck verified or playable. You can build a 3 game bundle for $9.99, a 4 game bundle for $13.29 or a 5 game bundle for $16.49. Individually all of the games are priced at $19.99 to $59.99, so there is a ton of savings to be had here. The full list of eligible titles includes the following:

Tales of Symphonia (Steam Deck Verified)

Tales of Zestiria (Steam Deck Playable)

Tales of Berseria

One Piece World Seeker (Steam Deck Verified)

One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 (Steam Deck Playable)

One Piece Burning Blood (Steam Deck Verified)

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution

Naruto : Ultimate Ninja Storm (Steam Deck Playable)

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 (Steam Deck Verified)

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst HD (Steam Deck Playable)

Dragon Ball Xenoverse (Steam Deck Playable)

Sword Art Online: Lost Song (Steam Deck Playable)

Little Nightmares (Steam Deck Verified)

On a related note, Fanatical is also running a Kodansha Manga Masters bundle that offers as many as 42 digital comics for only $18. It includes titles from Vinland Saga, Parasyte, Knights of Sidonia and more. You can take advantage of the deal here at Fanatical while it lasts.

The description of the Bandai Namco promotion reads: "Proudly introducing the Bandai Namco Collection – Build your own Bundle, featuring an incredible range of Steam PC games from one of the biggest names in video gaming.Forge your own destiny and dive into iconic worlds with DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE, where the mysterious Toki Toki City awaits. Get a little darker and immerse yourself in the eerie storytelling of Little Nightmares, unraveling a fearful tale in a mesmerizing world. Let the battle fury run free in NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja STORM, set sail on a gripping pirate odyssey in ONE PIECE World Seeker, and embark on epic journeys in the Tales series with Berseria, Symphonia, and Zestiria, each delivering rich narratives and captivating gameplay."