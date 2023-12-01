One of the Best Bethesda Games Is Now 100% Free to Download

One of the best Bethesda games is now 100 percent free to download, for a limited time. For those unfamiliar with the name Bethesda, it is an Xbox-owned company that has shipped games and series over the years such as The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Starfield, DOOM, Rage, Quake, Wolfenstein, Dishonored, Deathloop, Ghostwire Tokyo, The Evil Within, Hi-Fi Rush, Prey, and Redfall. For the most part, it's shipped quality games only, including a few all time classics. The all time classics it's best known fro come from The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, and DOOM series, but one of its highest rated games is actually a fairly new release from 2021, and that game is Deathloop.

Developed by Arkane Lyon -- the team behind the Dishonored series -- Deathloop debuted back in 2021 actually as a PS5 console exclusive, though it has since come to Xbox consoles. And it's a game with an 89 on Metacritic, one of the highest-rated Bethesda games once you factor out a few Elder Scrolls games.

"Deathloop is a next-gen first person shooter from Arkane Lyon, the award-winning studio behind Dishonored," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "In Deathloop two rival assassins are trapped in a mysterious timeloop on the island of Blackreef, doomed to repeat the same day for eternity. As Colt, the only chance for escape is to end the cycle by assassinating eight key targets before the day resets. Learn from each cycle – try new paths, gather intel, and find new weapons and abilities. Do whatever it takes to break the loop."

If you're interested in downloading this game for free, you have the entire month of December to do it. And once redeemed, the game is yours to keep. The catch is this offer is available via Prime Gaming, aka it is locked behind an Amazon Prime subscription. In addition to requiring an Amazon Prime subscription, because the offer comes via Prime Gaming, it's only for PC codes of the game. If you're on console, you're out of luck.

If you meet the requirement and take advantage of this offer, you will be treated to a game that is roughly 15 to 25 hours long. However, a completionist run of the game will set you back roughly 35 hours. Normally to experience this content you'd need to fork over $59.99.