Fantasian Part 2 Release Date Revealed

Apple Arcade has announced that the mobile fantasy role-playing video game Fantasian from developer Mistwalker Corporation will release its highly anticipated second part on Friday, August 13th. The title is notable in part for including physical dioramas as its backgrounds with 3D characters. According to the announcement, the update includes somewhere roughly between 40 to 60 hours of gameplay with a more quest-driven style to it. Part 2 also marks the conclusion of Fantasian.

"The release of Part 2 of Fantasian marks the completion of the saga," said producer Hironobu Sakaguchi as part of a statement released alongside the announcement of the upcoming update. "It ended up being, rather unexpectedly, about twice the volume of Part 1 and is more quest-driven, giving players the ability to progress through the world at their own pace. Boss encounters are even more unique than before. On behalf of all the dev team members, diorama artisans and musical talent including Uematsu-san — I think we can safely say that we left nothing on the table. We have carefully sculpted the experience preserving the ‘warmth’ of the dioramas with every attention to detail. I encourage everyone to experience this mysterious ‘emotional’ energy, which is at the very heart of Fantasian."

Additionally, Fantasian Part 2 will add approximately 50 new dioramas and 34 music tracks from legendary composer Nobuo Uematsu to the title. Previously, Sakaguchi had indicated that Fantasian very well might be the last full video game with a soundtrack from Uematsu. "For me, there was really no doubt in my mind that Uematsu was going to compose everything for me," Sakaguchi said earlier this year. "But during the development period, there was actually a time where he wasn't too good. His health wasn't that great and it came into question whether he'd be able to work on all 60 tracks, he scored the entire soundtrack for the video game. I had my concerns, of course, but Fantasian being the scope and size that it is, and having a lot of conversation with him, me showing him what I wanted to achieve, I think he realized, 'Oh, wow. Sakaguchi's going all out with this game, so I'm going to pour my heart and soul into this game as well.'"

As noted above, the first part of Fantasian is currently available via Apple Arcade. Fantasian Part 2 is set to release as part of the service this coming Friday, August 13th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fantasian right here.

