Fantasy Flight Games' Descent Act II: The Betrayer's War is Available Now

The much anticpated second Act of Fantasy Flight Games' stellar Descent: Legends of the Dark is finally here, and you can add The Betrayer's War to your game collection right now. The sequel to the critically acclaimed Legends of the Dark is now available, bringing even more dungeons to explore, monsters to defeat, quests to conquer, and mechanics to learn. Plus you'll have more critical choices to make that will steer your adventure in unforeseen ways, and the fearsome yet lovable crew of adventures from the original are back in action for the sequel. If all that sounds good to you, you can order the game right here.

The Betrayer's War will bring back the team of Brynn, Chance, Galaden, Kehli, Syrus, and Vaerix, but they will also come with new hero cards and enhanced abilities to help take on the new challenges Act II introduces to the game. Throughout Act II players will explore high towers, creepy tombs, and and the dark forests of Terrinoth, and as you explore you'll once again have access to the excellent app and all the fantastic voice acting the original game provided.

"The Betrayer's War is the culmination of years of passion and dedication from the entire team, and we can't wait for players to experience the next installment in the beloved franchise," said Philip D. Henry, Senior Game Designer at Fantasy Flight Games. "Each step players take and every decision they make will leave a lasting mark on the world. Act II offers a journey filled with heroism and we're excited for players to take on the challenge!"

For those unfamiliar with Descent: Legends of the Dark, the game provides immersive storytelling through extensive and delightful voice acting and combat that requires the player to pay attention to their abilities, their enemies, and the 3D terrain. All of this is brought together through the app, which keeps track of your placement, enemy placement, damage, ability effects, and more. You can find our full review of Descent: Legends of the Dark right here, and you can find the official description for Act II below.

"Enter the high towers, dismal tombs, and dark forests of Terrinoth in Act II, as players band together to fight the darkness that threatens Terrinoth. With all six heroes from the original game returning, players will battle the armies of Waiqar the Undying and fight to prevent the spread of the Uthuk Y'llan horde.

Who needs a DM anyway: The app-powered board game offers the flexibility to embark on campaigns solo or with a party of up to four players, allowing games to run without a Game Master.

Returning characters: Experience the evolved might of Brynn, Chance, Galaden, Kehli, Syrus, and Vaerix in Act II with brand-new hero cards featuring stunning art and enhanced abilities.

Go Deep: With full control over every aspect, from activating foes to crafting immersive storylines packed with twists and turns, the game creates an engrossing experience suitable for players of all skill levels.

New Stress Condition: Prepare for challenging battles as heroes suffer fatigue when discarding other condition tokens, while enemies employ devious new tactics and exhibit unprecedented power variations.

The Betrayer's War is available now, and the game retails for $159.99.

Will you be jumping back into Descent?