Far Cry Announces 20th Anniversary Stream, But Don't Expect New Game Reveals

Ubisoft has announced that it will soon be holding a live stream to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Far Cry franchise. Believe it or not, the original Far Cry launched all the way back in March 2004. Since that time, the series has spawned a number of sequels and spin-offs, many of which have become some of the most popular games that Ubisoft has ever released. While many fans continue to wait for the eventual Far Cry 7, though, Ubisoft has made it clear that it won't be talking about the future of the franchise just yet.

In a message on Ubisoft's website, the publisher announced how it intends to celebrate this major milestone for Far Cry. Notably, the company has said that it will be holding a stream next week on Thursday, March 21, that "see Far Cry developers share stories and memorable moments from the series' history." While such a venue might make sense for Ubisoft to also talk about what's to come for Far Cry, it was stressed that this event " won't present any new game content or announcements." Instead, the only thing that can be gained from the presentation is Twitch drops tied to Far Cry 6.

Although it might be disappointing to hear that Far Cry 7 isn't going to be shown off, Ubisoft is still giving Far Cry fans plenty to be happy about in the weeks ahead. Specifically, the entirety of the Far Cry series is going to be drastically discounted until late March or early April, depending on the platform. These sales reach heights of 85% off depending on the title with DLC for every title also being included. As such, if you've been looking to grab Far Cry 3, Far Cry 4, Far Cry 5, Far Cry 6, or a variety of other games, now is definitely the time to do so.

