Far Cry 6 Prequel Released

A new Far Cry 6 prequel has been released this week. The latest Far Cry game came out back in 2021, and it's widely considered one of the weaker installments in the series, however, it proved quite popular, selling millions of copies. And there are some who think it's the best installment to date. If you're one of these people, then you may want to check out Far Cry: Esperanza's Tears, a prequel comic series starring secondary character Juan Cortez.

"For Juan Cortez, guerrilla warfare is a profession. Death, a hobby," reads an official blurb about the prequel. "Over the years, he's traveled from countries at war to conflict zones, putting his experience and training at the service of the highest bidder. This time, fate led him to Santa Costa, a South American country that curiously reminds him of Yara, his native land. Because here, as on the island of Antón Castillo, the recent discovery of a rare resource, a mineral called "Tantalum," has upset the economy of a small nation previously ignored."

An official product description continues: "Three camps now face each other: the military junta recently established in power by Di Stefano, the bourgeois party led by the daughter of the assassinated former leader, and a revolutionary group, defender of labor and indigenous rights. It was the latter, guided by their leader Max Purillo, who called on Juan's talents. And for him, it's blessed bread. A nascent guerrilla, a troubled period politically, and above all: money. A lot of money. To save the country, he is asked to strike a blow by assassinating General Di Stefano. But of course, nothing will go as planned... A prequel to the events of Far Cry 6, this amphetamine-boosted comic introduces Juan Cortez, one of the central characters in the newest installment of Ubisoft's hit video game series. Collection includes the 4 issue series plus cover gallery and bonus material."

If you're interested in checking out this prequel comic series, it can be had here. That said, it's going to set you back $15.29 if you want the paperback version and $14.53 if you want the Kindle version. To put that number into context, the game can sometimes be found at this price point when it's on sale.