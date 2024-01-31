Far Cry Insider Leaks Two New Games, And When They Are Releasing

Ubisoft has not one, but two new Far Cry games on the horizon, according to a new report. Unfortunately for Far Cry fans, neither is going to release this year, but both should release this console generation. Far Cry fans have not been treated to a new installment in the series since 2021. By the standards of most series, this isn't long at all, but considering how many Far Cry games have been release in the last decade or so, this is a pretty long wait in context. And it is a wait that is only going to get longer.

According to the latest report about the future of the Ubisoft series, Far Cry fans have two games to look forward to between 2025 and 2026. One of these is the next mainline entry in the series, which is in development under the codename "Project Blackbird." It sounds like before this releases though another game, under the codename Project Maverick, will release. This is said to be a multiplayer game, which would be a first for the series.

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the details from the report, which comes the way of Insider Gaming, a very reliable source. Despite being a reliable source, it's important to remember this is still all unofficial. Further, even if this information is accurate, it doesn't mean it will remain so. Everything is subject to change, and things change often in game development. In other words, take everything here with a grain of salt,

Following Far Cry 6, it feels the series is at a crossroads. The quality of the series has been on a decline since the heights of Far Cry 3. The success of the series took a dip from Far Cry 5 to Far Cry 6, but it is still in a healthy place, hence why there are two games for it in active development. However, this will fade as well if Ubisoft keeps releasing dated, mediocre games. While Far Cry 5 was weighed down by dated, middle-of-the-road design, it was held up by its interesting setting, compelling characters and story, and lots of controversy. In comparison, Far Cry 6 felt like it had nothing going for it. We suspect these next two releases will be make or break games for the franchise.