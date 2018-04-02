Far Cry 5 is the Fastest-Selling Game in Series History in the UK

Despite controversy and politically-driven criticism, Far Cry 5 — which launched this past Tuesday — has found record-breaking success, at least in the United Kingdom.

At retail in the UK, Far Cry 5 is now officially the fastest-selling game in the history of the series, which also makes it the biggest launch in Far Cry history.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The newest entry in the beloved and popular series notably comes out during a light window of releases. In fact, the first three months of this year have been quite light compared to previous years, with January’s pairing of Monster Hunter World and Dragon Ball FighterZ still being arguably the two biggest and most notable releases of the year (that is until Far Cry 5).

Being the biggest release so far this year is not a bad title to have in your corner, and it appears Ubisoft have capitalized on the lack of competition. That, or its marketing team did an excellent job in getting more people engaged than with previous installments.

Speculation aside, Far Cry 5 particularly performed well on PS4, which accounted for 60 percent of the game’s sales.

Meanwhile, last week’s chart-topper Sea of Thieves, suffered a 52 percent drop in sales, and a fall to the number three spot on the UK sales chart. Meanwhile, the ever present FIFA 18 snuck back into number two, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds rounded out the top five in number four and number five, respectively.

The other notable releases of last week – A Way Out and Detective Pikachu – had a mixed second week. The former fell to number seven after a 61 percent decline in sales. Meanwhile, the latter rose 76 percent in sales, bringing it from number 23 to number 15.

Below, you can check out the full Top 10 for the week ending on March 31st. It’s important to note the following chart is inclusive to retail sales in the UK, and does not feature digital sales of any kind (chart courtesy of GamesIndustry).