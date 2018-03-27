Get ‘Far Cry 5’ for Free With a New Xbox One X

Far Cry 5 is finally here, and if you happen to be in the market for a Xbox One X, you can get the game for free with the console directly from Microsoft for a limited time. Actually, there are several games to choose from as the freebie for the promotion. In addition to Far Cry 5, you could also choose Sea of Thieves, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), Star Wars Battlefront II, or Forza Motorsport 7.

The choice between Far Cry 5 and Sea of Thieves might be a tough one, but please don’t waste this deal on Star Wars Battlefront II. There are multiple reasons for this, not the least of which being that it can easily be had in the $20 to $30 range. Just make sure that you make your selection soon, because the Xbox One X deal ends on April 1st.

The Xbox One X offer comes as part of Microsoft’s Spring Sale, which also includes a big deal on Xbox Live Gold memberships. For a limited time you can top up your Xbox Live Gold account with three additional months for only $10 – which is $15 cheaper than usual. You can get the deal directly from Microsoft right here. We don’t see any rule that says you can’t buy several of these so, theoretically, you can get an entire year for only $40. That’s $20 off!

There are also big discounts to be had on a whole bunch of individual games including NBA 2K18, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, Call of Duty: WWII, and yes – Star Wars: Battlefront II. You can shop the entire Microsoft Spring Sale right here. For more about Far Cry 5, see the description below:

Welcome to Hope County, Montana, land of the free and the brave but also home to a fanatical doomsday cult known as Eden’s Gate. Stand up to cult leader Joseph Seed, and his siblings, the Heralds, to spark the fires of resistance and liberate the besieged community.

FIGHT AGAINST A DEADLY CULT

Free Hope County in solo or two-player co-op. Recruit Guns and Fangs for hire to help defeat the cult.

A WORLD THAT HITS BACK

Wreak havoc on the cult and its members but beware of the wrath of Joseph Seed and his followers.

CARVE YOUR OWN PATH

Build your character and choose your adventure in the largest customizable Far Cry game ever!

DYNAMIC TOYS

Take control of iconic muscle cars, ATV’s, planes and a lot more to engage the cult forces in epic fights.

