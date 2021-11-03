Far Cry 6 Accidentally Releases Danny Trejo Mission Early

In case you missed it, Ubisoft recently released a new update for Far Cry 6, but unlike a normal update that might just add content to a given video game, the new Far Cry 6 update actually removes content. Specifically, Ubisoft accidentally released a mission featuring Danny Trejo that was, according to the developer, not yet the final version. As such, the update actually removed the “Dani & Danny vs Everybody” mission.

“This update also removes the Dani & Danny vs Everybody mission as it was accidentally released too early,” the official patch notes for the most recent update read in part. “We look forward to players checking out the final version in the future.”

We're releasing Title Update 2 in preparation for upcoming content and to remove the aforementioned Danny and Dani vs Everybody mission.



The patch will be available on consoles today, with PC, Stadia and Luna following shortly. https://t.co/JRdpJjV8HG — Far Cry (@FarCrygame) November 2, 2021

“The Dani & Danny vs Everybody mission is a work-in-progress and was accidentally released early. We’re working to remove it and look forward to when players can check out the final version,” Ubisoft’s initial notice about the unintentional release of the mission reads on social media. “We apologize for any confusion caused and will follow up shortly with more information.”

The mission featuring Danny Trejo is part of a batch of free content previously announced for Far Cry 6. That includes crossovers with both Rambo and Netflix’s Stranger Things. According to Ubisoft, the Rambo mission will see players work with the eponymous character in guerrilla situations while the Stranger Things crossover has players looking for a lost Chorizo, one of the game’s many Amigos, who is lost in the Upside Down.

Far Cry 6 in general is currently available for the Xbox Series X, the Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, and PC via the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the new Far Cry video game right here.

