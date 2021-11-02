Far Cry 6 Update Adds New Content and Features

A new Far Cry 6 update is releasing today on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, and according to the patch notes of the update, Ubisoft is adding new content, adding new features, and deploying some much-needed tweaks to the game. At the moment of publishing, there’s no word of when the update will come to PC, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna, but the French games maker said it’s planning to get the update on these platforms “as soon as possible.”

What we do know are the file sizes of the update. On PS4 and PS5, the update will take between 49 and 90, with some variation depending on your region. Meanwhile, Xbox One file sizes will range from 13 GB to 19 GB depending on the region, while Xbox Series X|S users are looking at file sizes ranging from 14 GB to 20 GB.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can check out the update’s complete patch notes, courtesy of Ubisoft:

Gameplay Updates

New Daily and Weekly Challenges have been added.

(Available November 9th) New Special Operation: Los Tres Santos.

Adjusted the respawn rate of enemies in the following areas: José’s Island and Martínez (Philly’s) Airstrip.

General performance improvements.

Quality-of-Life Changes

The title sequence can now be skipped like other cinematics.

The Co-Op menu icon now shows a “!” when Co-Op becomes available for players.

Corrected several subtitles to better reflect intention, e.g., Resources are now universally called Resolver Materials.

Added a Moneda tutorial after finishing the first Insurgency.

Workbench background has been updated to make it less distracting.

Updated Colorblind mode to fix several issues for players with deuteranopia, e.g., not have white text on yellow background.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that could cause a looping death and loading screen situation when an autosave was made while the player was dying.

Fixed an issue that caused the weekly challenge “Road Rage” to have an identical name to the in-game trophy. The weekly challenge is now called “Road Fatality”.

Fixed an issue that could cause a player to fall through the world until restarting the game under rare circumstances after crashing a plane into the ground during a co-op session.

Fixed an issue that could cause the Auto Turret gadget to be permanently equipped when loading a save file.

Fixed an issue that could cause the Wingsuit to not become available if the player built the Hideout Network facility level 1 before applying the launch day patches.

Fixed an issue that could cause connected controllers to continuously vibrate under certain circumstances when opening Photomode.

Fixed an issue that could cause players to become stuck in Photomode when failing to find a Co-Op partner during matchmaking.

Fixed an issue that could cause a looping loading screen during the “Backseat Driver” mission.

Fixed an issue that could cause the mission progress to be halted if all ground forces were killed without being detected during the “Break the Chains” mission.

• Fixed an issue where the missions “Triada Blessings” and “Boom or Bust” would not complete correctly when completing them in Co-Op.

Fixed an issue that could cause Miguel to disappear and the mission progress to halt under certain circumstances during the “Second Son” mission.

Fixed an issue that could cause the controls UI elements to appear on screen after the cinematic during the “Harpoon” mission.

Fixed an issue that could cause Paulo, Talia and Bicho to fall through the stage (but continue to perform, the show must go on!) when shooting them with Discos Locos during the “Guerrilla Radio” mission.

Fixed an issue that could cause the quest objective to disappear when fast travelling after watching the cinematic during the “Bullet Points” mission.

Fixed an issue that could cause Miguelina to become unresponsive during the “Sincerely Lorenzo: Obsession” mission.

Fixed an issue that could make the Workbench unresponsive during the “Juan of a kind” mission.

Fixed an issue where destroying all airplanes in the area before starting the mission “Fly Ball” could cause the mission progress to halt.

Fixed an issue that could cause Raiza to become stuck during the “Du or Die” mission.



Fixed an issue that could cause “Play Together” to stay greyed out if joining a session had previously failed.

Improved game responsiveness after extended Co-Op sessions.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to freeze for 60 seconds when exiting a post-campaign Co-Op session.

Fixed an issue that could cause the UI to become unresponsive when trying to accept a Co-Op invitation from a player that had previously hosted a Co-Op session on Stadia.

Fixed an issue that could cause players on Stadia to receive a Trapper-D1534951 error when trying to join a Co-Op session.

Fixed an issue that could prevent players on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One to join a Co-Op session when already playing in a Co-Op session.

Far Cry 6 is available worldwide via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna. If you haven’t already, check out our review of the open-world game by clicking right here.