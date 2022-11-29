Far Cry 6's Sci-fi Expansion, Lost Between Worlds, Revealed

Far Cry 6 is getting a brand new expansion called Lost Between Worlds and it will be available very, very soon. The Far Cry series has a pretty interesting cycle where it will release a brand new mainline game with all of the expected features and story tropes with a couple of new twists sprinkled in. After a year or so, Ubisoft will then build some kind of spin-off with a radical premise that would otherwise not fit into the world of Far Cry on the foundation of the last mainline entry. This is how we've gotten games like Blood Dragon, Primal, and New Dawn.

However, Ubisoft won't be selling its latest attempt at this as a standalone game. Its newly revealed Far Cry 6 expansion, Lost Between Worlds will be available on December 6th for $19.99 for owners of the core game. Players fill the shoes of Dani Rojas once again, but this time it's in a sci-fi adventure with rouge-like elements. After discovering a crashed meteorite, Dani encounters an AI known as FAI that opens up portals to a fractured alien version of Yara. She's then tasked with moving through these portals to complete tasks and finding crystals to bring back to FAI, creating all kinds of wild action and frantic sci-fi chaos. It's a pretty unique twist on the Far Cry series, but it sounds as though it will have a high degree of replay value. Far Cry 6 also has a free trial that lets you experience the opening chapter of the game with the ability to carry over progress if you choose to buy it.

As of right now, it remains to be seen whether a standalone spin-off is in the works, but it seems likely this is as close as we're going to get for the time being. It's great to see Ubisoft continuing to push out unique spins on the Far Cry series instead of having you take down some other new dictator with the expansions. It keeps things fresh and has resulted in some of the best Far Cry games, ironically.

Far Cry 6 is available now on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms.