Far Cry Deal Saves You $220 on the Whole Series

The Far Cry series goes all the way back to 2004. Over the years, Ubisoft has greatly evolved the franchise, especially after it received an incredible fan and critic response to Far Cry 3 in 2012. Having the opportunity to play through the entire franchise in one place is pretty neat, and a recent Steam sale gives you exactly that. The bundle includes everything from the original Far Cry through Far Cry 6 (including the spin-offs) and best of all, you'll get 80% off the total price, making it a virtual steal if you pick it up now.

What Games Are Included in the Far Cry Steam Bundle?

The entire Far Cry bundle will run you $54.14 if you don't already own any of the games. The retail price for all of the games included totals up to $274.91, which means you're saving more than $220 if you want to own the entire Far Cry series in one place. Here are all of the games included in the bundle:

Far Cry

Far Cry 2: Fortune's Edition

Far Cry 3

Far Cry 3 – Blood Dragon

Far Cry 4



Far Cry Primal

Far Cry 5

Far Cry New Dawn

Far Cry 6

It is worth noting that it doesn't seem like this bundle includes all of the expansion content for each game. So, by purchasing this version of Far Cry 6, you'll miss out on all the DLC content released alongside it. If that's something you're interested in, each game is also on sale individually, and you can pick up the premium editions through that. The larger bundle is probably the better deal, but if you just want to hop into a particular game in the series, you can currently get all of the content for that game at a steep discount.

When is Far Cry 7's Release Date?

Currently, we don't know much about Far Cry 7 (or whatever Ubisoft decides to call the next game in the franchise). The latest thing we've heard is that the franchise has a new IP director: Drew Holmes. In the past, Holmes penned the stories for Far Cry 5 and Far Cry New Dawn. Neither of those games performed well critically for Ubisoft, but the franchise was in need of some new blood at the top of the chain. Hopefully, Holmes can inject new ideas into the tried-and-true Far Cry formula.

Outside of that, it's impossible to guess when Ubisoft might announce the next Far Cry game. Over the summer, the publisher held a Ubisoft Forward presentation that mostly focused on Star Wars Outlaws, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and the many upcoming Assassin's Creed games. Far Cry was missing in action, which could mean that having a new person at the helm means Ubisoft will be taking a bit longer to get everything ready for primetime. Either way, it would be a slight surprise if we don't hear about the next Far Cry sometime during 2024.