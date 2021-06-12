Far Cry 6 Season Pass Trailer Featuring Vaas, Pagan Min, and Joseph Revealed

Today, during Ubisoft Forward, Ubisoft once again showed off Far Cry 6 to the world ahead of its release this fall on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Google Stadia. The highlight of this showing was the reveal of the game's Season Pass, or at least a glimpse at the Season Pass, which features Vaas, Pagan Min, and Joseph, the villains of Far Cry 3, Far Cry 4, and Far Cry 5 respectively. In addition to this, Ubisoft revealed another cinematic trailer, giving Far Cry fans another look at the characters of the new Far Cry.

Unfortunately for Ubisoft, the former, the Season Pass trailer, leaked last night, taking the sting out of the surprise. That said, at the moment of writing this, details on the Season Pass are scarce.

Beyond this, Far Cry 6 looks like more Far Cry, though there are some changes. For one, cutscenes are in third-person now rather than first-person. Meanwhile, there are third-person gameplay sequences as well.

Far Cry 6 is poised to release worldwide on October 7 via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Google Stadia. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official overview from Ubisoft itself:

"In Far Cry 6, players are immersed in the adrenaline-filled, chaotic world of a modern-day guerrilla revolution," reads an official pitch of the game. "Welcome to Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time. As dictator of Yara, Anton Castillo is intent on restoring his nation back to its former glory by any means, with his son, Diego, following in his bloody footsteps. Become a guerrilla fighter and burn their regime to the ground. As Dani Rojas (playable as a female or male character), you will help stoke the fires of revolution through guerrilla warfare across the island of Yara, from verdant jungles to the urban streets of the capital city, Esperanza. You’ll use a powerful array of weapons and vehicles, and build a network of allies to fight alongside you, including Fangs for Hire like Chorizo, the dangerously distracting wiener dog. As President Castillo prepares his son Diego, played by Anthony Gonzalez ('Coco'), to succeed him, you will do all you can to ensure his plans don’t come to fruition."