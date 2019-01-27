‘Far Cry New Dawn’ Director Says “You’ll Love to Hate” Twin Villains

With Far Cry New Dawn, the series will do something it never has before: feature a female as the main antagonist.

As you may know, while the game has had female villains before — such as the secondary antagonist of Far Cry 3, Citra — the main antagonist has always been a war-mongering, psychotic dude. But not in Far Cry New Dawn: where Micky and Lou star as the main antagonists. However, while the twins may have a different gender than previous Far Cry antagonists, they are just as deranged and evil as any that have featured before them. And according to the game’s Creative Director Jean-Sebastien Decant, players will “love to hate” the duo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s super-interesting to try and find new, fresh takes each time and it’s been a while that we were toying with the idea of having a female villain,” said Decant while speaking to PlayStation Magazine. “And at the same time, on my end, after working on a number of Far Cry games I was really looking for a way to change the dynamic of the moments you spend with the villain. We had a lot of [one-on-one encounters] so could we have something where there are two characters that are straight in your face? And the idea of two siblings, you know? They have their own world and you get into that world. That was the initial starting point….You’re going to love to hate [them].”

We haven’t see much of the twins in the game beyond the initial reveal trailer, so it’s hard to know what their personalities will be like. But one thing is obvious, they’re very much a product of the post-apocalyptic world they live in: cold, unforgiving, and crazy.

Far Cry New Dawn is poised to release on February 15 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC, priced at $39.99 USD. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port.

For more news, media, and information on the Far Cry spin-off game from Ubisoft, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here.

Thanks, Wccftech.