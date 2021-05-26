Farlight 84 Reveals HUNT Gameplay Mode

AFK Arena developer Lilith Games today revealed the core gameplay mode for its upcoming third-person shooter, Farlight 84. Set to launch early next year on mobile and PC, Farlight 84's flagship mode is officially called HUNT, and it sees up to 48 players fighting each other as teams with a single marked target per team in order to score points. With enough points, players can leave the map via an evacuation site, but they can also simply stick around to pick off all of the remaining players.

Farlight 84 is set in 2084, thus the number in the name. There are a number of different characters that players will be able to pick from, drive seven vehicles with three different classes around maps, use tons of sci-fi-inspired weapons, and even use jetpacks to get around. From a hands-off, pre-recorded gameplay preview attended by ComicBook.com, Farlight 84's HUNT mode, combined with all of the aforementioned options, can get pretty hectic, but otherwise looks similar to other stylish battle royale video games with some fun twists.

(Photo: Lilith Games)

Notably, players will always be able to see their target's location on their minimap once they are close enough, but only the specific marked character for them. Collecting various "Numtags" will all score points, but the marked target is worth three points while others are worth a single point. Each team only has a single Numtag worth three points, so it's not like every single character is going to be directly hunted by others. Six points activate the aforementioned ability to evacuate. Whether this is enough to seriously differentiate the title from other battle royale video games on the market remains to be seen.

"We’re excited for players to discover our innovative HUNT mode in Farlight 84, which provides an unprecedented experience for fans of the genre. Our game offers a thrilling take on the third-person shooter, with intuitive rules and fresh mechanics, which we can’t wait for players to discover early next year," said Jiujan Jeremy Liu, Senior Technical Game Designer at Lilith Games, as part of today's announcement. "While Lilith Games is known for our impeccable RPG and strategy games, we’ve taken our learned experience from these previous releases and built a world-class team to create an original feature-rich and premium-quality shooter."

(Photo: Lilith Games)

Farlight 84 is currently set to release in early 2022 for iOS, Android, and PC. The upcoming mobile video game's Closed Beta is set to launch on June 15th in France, Russia, Australia, Brazil, India, and Indonesia. Pre-registration for this CBT launches today. A second Closed Beta later this year is expected to be available in additional regions. You can check out all of our previous coverage of mobile games right here.

