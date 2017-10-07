Fear Effect Sedna Heads To The Nintendo Switch

It’s official, Fear Effect Sedna is coming to the Nintendo Switch, as confirmed by the game’s official Twitter. The title is expected to launch in 2018, expanding the library for the latest console from the Big N a little more in an exciting way.

With the PlayStation original Fear Effect receiving the remake treatment in Reinvented and slated for a Switch release, the additional title is perfect for fans of this uniquely dark strategy game.

Fear Effect Sedna will be released early 2018 and will now be coming to Nintendo Switch as well as PS4, Xbox One and PC. pic.twitter.com/M0ZXTDaW1R — Fear Effect (@FearEffect) October 6, 2017

For those unfamiliar with Fear Effect Sedna, here is the official game’s description:

Be part of a new Fear Effect adventure with Fear Effect Sedna, a new game in the classic series made popular on the original PlayStation console. With a whole new story, and shifting to a pausable real-time tactical action style, players will be able to control the team strategically and tackle enemies and puzzles alike.

Fear Effect Sedna is set four years after the events of the original Fear Effect game, and things have changed for the team. Hana, freed from the Triad, lives with Rain in Hong Kong and works as an occasional mercenary, while Deke has grown apart from them since Glas returned to the US.

Hana accepts a small mission for a shadowy organization asking for her services. Her target: a mysterious ancient statuette held by the Chinese ambassador in France. She sees it as a good opportunity to visit her birthplace… But this ‘easy’ mission is about to lead Hana to something way bigger than she expected.

Meanwhile Glas is approached by a client who catches his attention enough that he soon sets out for Greenland.

How will these events bring the old team back together?

Fear Effect Sedna is dedicated to recreating the atmosphere and characters from the original Fear Effect. However, while there are familiar aspects of the game to previous incarnations of the franchise, you’ll find yourself immersed in a completely unique and new world with Fear Effect Sedna – one that will appeal to fans both old and new.

At this time, there is no set release date for when fans can expect Fear Effect Sedna on the latest Nintendo platform. It will also be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.