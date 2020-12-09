FIFA 21 Players Discover Unsavable Shooting Exploit That Gives You Easy Goals

✖

FIFA 21 players have discovered an unsavable shot exploit that appears to be plaguing all versions of the game, which is to say, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Nintendo Switch players. FIFA 21 has been available for two months, and at the time of the release, it seemed relatively bug and exploit free. However, as players sink more and more time into career mode and ultimate team, the more bugs and exploit are discovered, including one that involves a basically unstoppable shot.

If you haven't seen the exploit making the rounds on Twitter and Reddit, it involves lifting the ball up into a carry before hitting a chip, and for whatever reason, goalkeepers can not handle this one-two. Of course, you need to have the right players and have a decent level of skill to pull it off, but any competent and competitive player shouldn't have any issue spamming it in career mode and ultimate team for easy goals.

Below, you can check out the exploit for yourself:

I don't know if I should say I'm sorry, or you're welcome. Either way, happy chipping. (Blame reddit, I saw it there) pic.twitter.com/NLTAGWFEMd — NepentheZ (@NepentheZ) December 9, 2020

was only a matter of time......🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/q6F1pBxxMt — John Oliveira (@JKO1707) December 9, 2020

For now, it remains unclear how truly effective the exploit is and whether it's truly unstoppable when done right, but at the very least, it's a broken exploit. Goalkeepers shouldn't be getting chipped from outside the box ever unless they are far off their line. Of course, not only does the exploit prey on how easy it is to chip in the game, but takes advantage of goalkeeper positioning, which still hasn't been nailed down.

That said, while the exploit is just starting to make the rounds now, it was actually discovered over a month ago. In other words, it's been a problem for a while, though it's unclear if EA was aware of the exploit. Whatever the case, it should be now, though, at the moment, it hasn't confirmed this or commented on the problem in any capacity.

FIFA 21 is available via the PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more coverage on the game, click here.