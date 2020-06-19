FIFA 21: Release Date, Free Upgrades, and Everything Else We Know So Far

✖

Yesterday during EA Play 2020, Electronic Arts revealed FIFA 21 for the first time. Alongside the reveal trailer, EA also revealed the game's release date, a new feature called "dual entitlement," pre-order bonuses, various special editions, and much more. Unfortunately, EA hasn't revealed any gameplay, and details on various modes like Ultimate Team and Career Mode still haven't been disclosed.

That said, below you can check out a quick, to the point rundown of everything we know so far about the game, including the aforementioned details, and more:

Release Date:

FIFA 21 is scheduled to release worldwide on October 9 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. It's also coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X this year, but it's unclear when these next-gen versions will drop.

Meanwhile, EA Access members will get the game on October 1, but it can only be played for up to 10 hours before October 9.

Platforms:

FIFA 21 will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. Meanwhile, a stripped-down legacy edition will be available on Nintendo Switch.

Free Upgrade:

Everyone who buys FIFA 21 before FIFA 22 releases on PS4 and Xbox One will be able to upgrade to PS5 and Xbox Series X versions for free.

(Photo: EA)

Pre-Order Bonuses:

Up to 3 Rare Gold Packs, 1 per week for 3 weeks

Cover Star Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches

FUT Ambassador Player Pick — Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches.

Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items

Special Editions:

Pre-order FIFA 21 Champions Edition ($80) and receive the following:

3 days of early access

Up to 12 Rare Gold Packs, 1 per week for 12 weeks

Cover Star Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches

Career Mode Homegrown Talent — A local youth prospect with world-class potential.

FUT Ambassador Player Pick — Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches.

Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items

Pre-order the FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition ($100) by August 14 and receive the following:

Limited-time bonus — An untradeable FUT 21 Ones to Watch item.

3 days of early access

Up to 24 Rare Gold Packs, 2 per week for 12 weeks

Cover Star Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches

Career Mode Homegrown Talent — A local youth prospect with world-class potential.

FUT Ambassador Player Pick — Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches.

Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items

(Photo: EA)

Minimum Requirements on PC:

64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 64-Bit

Processor: Athlon X4 880K @4GHz or better/Core i3-6100 @3.7GHz or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Radeon HD 7850 or better/GeForce GTX 660 or better

Storage: 50 GB available space

Trailer:

About the Game:

"Win as one in EA Sports FIFA 21, powered by Frostbite. Whether it's on the streets or in the stadium, FIFA 21 has more ways to play than ever before, including the UEFA Champions League and CONMEBOL Libertadores."

More Details to Come:

According to EA, much more will be revealed about FIFA 21 this summer. Unfortunately, this is the most precise timeline it has provided for more information. In other words, we may see and hear more about this game later this month, or we may have to wait until August. That said, once EA has more to show and talk about, you'll be able to catch it all right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.