FIFA 22 Beta Leak Reveals First Look, New Features, and Gameplay Changes

✖

Our first look at FIFA 22 and word of some new features and gameplay changes have all leaked, courtesy of a playtest/closed beta and a few prominent FIFA leakers. According to various reports, EA has been testing FIFA 22 with several FIFA community members. However, apparently this playtest has been cancelled due to the leaks below making the rounds.

Unfortunately, our "first look" at the game doesn't include gameplay or even screenshots, but the game's logo, which matches the style and vibe of previous FIFA games. What's more interesting than this though is word of some new gameplay features and changes.

For example, second man pressing has reportedly been nerfed, which of course will make defending more challenging. However, to make defending easier, FIFA 22 is reportedly adding a new feature that makes switching players with consistent accuracy, easier.

First Look:

FIFA22 Icon Image + Background 👀✅ pic.twitter.com/8FZhMVPDE1 — FUTZone | #FIFA22 News (@FUTZONECENTRAL) June 23, 2021

Gameplay Features:

2nd man press: Its nerfed a bit, there’s a little green arrow above the player that is 2nd man pressing and it depletes quickly (3-4 seconds max), soon as it depletes the player’s press isn’t as intense and basically non existent, also pulls your player out of position. — FIFA 22 News & Leaks (@KingLangpard) June 23, 2021

Unfortunately, not much else is divulged on gameplay, which suggests it's very much FIFA 21 in its current state with a few changes and upgrades. That said, what is noted is that right now it looks like the meta will be crossing and headers.

This is more or less where the details end, but this could change in the coming hours and days. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt. Meanwhile, if EA comments on any of this, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

FIFA 22 is expected to release sometime this fall, likely via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and possibly the Google Stadia and Nintendo Switch as well.