FIFA 22 Change Will Save A Lot of Controllers From Being Smashed

FIFA 22 is adding an option that should in return save a lot of controllers from being smashed. In FIFA 21 and other past installment, one of the most infuriating experiences can be watching your opponent celebrate a goal, whether it's a big one, a cheesy one, or the nail in the coffin. For FIFA 21, EA removed a few different goal celebrations deemed too "toxic," but while this helped, it didn't fully alleviate the problem. That said, with FIFA 22, EA is going the extra mile.

When FIFA 22 releases this October, it will have an option to turn off opponent celebrations. If you do this, the camera will rather focus on the reaction of your team. In other words, after conceding a painful goal, you no longer need to watch the even more painful celebration that ensues.

While you may assume this option only extends to online matches, this assumption wouldn't be true. Once you turn off opponent celebrations, it extends to all modes.

When FIFA 22 releases, this option will not be toggled on, so if you want it on, you will need to find it in the settings and turn it on if you don't want to watch Haaland perform his signature celebration on you.

"We’ve introduced new Celebration Camera Focus settings that allow you to focus on either your team's reaction or your opponent’s celebration when conceding a goal. By default it will be set to “Opponent Celebrations.” Changing this setting will affect every mode in FIFA 22." — Zwë 👑 (@ZwebackHD) August 10, 2021

FIFA 22 is set to release worldwide on October 1, 2021, via the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.