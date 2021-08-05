FIFA 22 Fans Divided Over New Career Mode Details

EA has released the latest FIFA 22 deep dive, giving potential players on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch a complete rundown of everything new with Career Mode and Player Career, FIFA's often forgotten single-player modes. To this end, EA revealed new club customization options that will allow players to create their own club, and design everything from the jerseys, to the stadium and badge.

With FIFA 21, EA finally gave Career Mode some love, but it didn't extend the same love to Player Career. This time around though, both modes are getting plenty of shine, but fans aren't that impressed with all the new features, improvements, and changes, especially the new customization options in Career Mode, with some labeling it all as low effort and nothing more than a copy and paste job.

Meanwhile, other players are excited about the changes and grateful to finally see the game's single-player modes get some love after years of Ultimate Team being the disproportionate recipient of attention and resources.

In short, players are divided about the deep dive -- which can be viewed here -- which, to an extent, is always the case anytime FIFA does anything new.