FIFA 22 Career Mode Finally Adding Feature Players Have Been Demanding for Years

With FIFA 22, EA is adding a feature players have been demanding for years. Up until FIFA 21, Career Mode had largely been ignored by EA for at least a few installments, if not several. To an extent, it still takes a backseat to Ultimate Team, but with FIFA 21 it finally got some love, and now it looks like this will continue with FIFA 22, or at least what's a leaked snippet of a press release reveals.

According to the press release, Career Mode in FIFA 22 is finally going to allow players to create their own football team, and then design a kit, stadium, and badge for said team. For now, this mode hasn't been detailed or shown off, so it's unclear how robust it is. For all we know, it will be a throwaway feature, but right now it has players excited.

In addition to this, the press release notes of an "overhauled" Player Career Mode, but there are even fewer details on this. In fact, that's all the press release says, suggesting it may be more marketing speak than anything.

"Create football's newest team, design your unique kit, stadium and badge, and manage your club to glory in Career Mode, alongside an overhauled Player Career Mode that immerses you in your pro's journey like never before."

At the moment of publishing, EA has yet to dive into the game's career mode, but this should change within the next month or two, as EA usually provides deep dives on each game's various modes in the build-up to release.

FIFA 22 is set to release worldwide on October 1, 2021 via the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.