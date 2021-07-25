✖

EA has announced this week that former soccer star Alex Scott will officially be a goal commentator in the upcoming video game FIFA 22, which is set to release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and PC via Origin on October 1st. This makes Scott the first-ever English-speaking female commentator for the FIFA franchise. As a goal commentator, Scott will essentially report on goals from other games during the course of a FIFA 22 match.

"Representation is crucial and the inclusion of an English-speaking female commentator on FIFA is game-changing. The impact it will have is simply stratospheric. It’s a big moment for me personally and professionally," said Scott in a press release as part of the announcement.

Happy to finally share the news that I joined the FIFA family and will be commentating for #FIFA22! 🙌🏾🎮 This is a big moment for FIFA, for football and women and girls across the world.

It’s also a big moment for me personally and professionally.#FIFA22 pic.twitter.com/A1Lhozl7K6 — Alex Scott MBE (@AlexScott) July 21, 2021

Whilst I am the first English-speaking female broadcaster to feature in FIFA, I will certainly not be the last. I know this is just the start of stronger female footballing representation from @EASPORTSFIFA and the football community as a whole…💗#FIFA22 pic.twitter.com/nYzJJHlPEK — Alex Scott MBE (@AlexScott) July 21, 2021

"It’s an honour to be part of the FIFA gaming institution, alongside some of my brilliant presenting colleagues. Whilst I am the first English-speaking female broadcaster to feature in FIFA, I will certainly not be the last," continued Scott in the aforementioned press release. "I know this is just the start of stronger female footballing representation from EA SPORTS and the football community as a whole."

FIFA 22 is set to release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and PC via Origin on October 1st. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming soccer video game right here.

What do you think of Alex Scott being added as a goal commentator to the title? Are there any other broadcasters you would like to see added to the popular franchise? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T GamesRadar+]